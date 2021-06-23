Short on time? This quick-fix stir fry can be thrown together and only needs 10 minutes to cook. Add it to your rotation of easy weeknight meals.

Big flavour and lots of colour, this low-kilojoule soup (approximately 1000kJ per serving!) is both healthy and satisfying.

Whether it's smoked, roasted, flaked into a salad or baked, salmon satisfies all tastes and seasons. Cooked with orange and lemon zest and served with rice, this recipe is perfect for entertaining.

A flavour-packed twist on a pantry staple, these tuna patties are easy to put together with nutritious additions.

Throw this delicious meal together for brekkie, lunch or dinner. With a long ingredient list that you can add or subtract to, this power bowl is sure to be tasty.

Salads are a go-to for the healthy eater but a Caesar salad is known to toe the line. Swap out a creamy, cheesy dish for this lighter version instead.

Nothing beats a chicken parma at the pub, but you can give the classic dish a healthy spin off by recreating it at home with a side of vegetable noodles.

Tofu gets the star treatment in this pasta-salad. Packed full with green vegetables and walnuts, this recipe is heaven in a bowl.

Get in your daily dose of 5 veg – and then some – with this vibrant, roasted vegetable dish.

The dough for this pillowy, colourful dish is mixed with super-food powders like turmeric, beetroot and a green blend. Get an added boost of protein by filling them with lentil and zucchini burger patties.

This nutrient-rich soup will feed the soul and keep you healthy through the winter months.

Don’t be fooled by appearances, this healthy dish is no lightweight and will fill you up in no time.

Made with fresh local salmon and veg, this traditional salad is certain to become an instant hit in your household.

A little bit sweet, a little bit spicy, this fancy salad makes for a satisfying dinner, side dish or even an enviable work lunch.

This amazing green vegetable bake will thrill the table and make the whole house smell amazing. It’s also an easy, meat-free meal to make if you want to take a night off.

With a generous serve of vegetables and a multitude of herbs, this warming fish curry is just what you need on a cold night in.

A classic combo that works every time. Plus, it's ready in three easy steps.

Making soup is a soothing Sunday activity when the weather is too grim to go out. This dish will not disappoint.

This one tray, low-carb Italian fare is easy to prep and roasted to perfection. This is one to add to your cooking repertoire.

A healthy and simple noodle recipe that's diabetic-friendly and oh-so-tasty.