Preparation time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 1 hour 50 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

• 6 skinless chicken thigh cutlets

• 3 carrots, peeled, sliced into 1cm‐thick rounds

• 2 sticks celery, stalks thinly sliced, leaves roughly chopped

• 1 brown onion, finely chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed, plus extra

• 1 clove, finely grated

• 10 black peppercorns

• 4 sprigs at‐leaf parsley, plus extra leaves, to garnish

• 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

• 1 handful baby spinach, shredded

• Sea‐salt akes and freshly ground black pepper, to season

• 1⁄4 cup watercress sprigs

• 1⁄2 long red chilli, thinly sliced (optional)

• Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

1. Arrange chicken in a large heavy-based saucepan.

2. Add carrots, celery, onion, garlic, peppercorns, parsley sprigs and apple cider vinegar.

3. Fill with water until level is 3cm above ingredients. Put lid on and bring to a simmer over a medium heat. STEP 4 Reduce heat to low and simmer gently for 11⁄2 hours.

Step 3

5. Remove pan from heat. Remove chicken from pan and set aside on a plate for 10 minutes to cool slightly.

6. When cool enough to handle, shred meat off bones. Return pan to heat and add shredded meat to stock mixture. Stir through spinach and extra garlic and season.

Step 6

7. Ladle soup into serving bowls and top with extra parsley, watercress and chilli (optional). Serve with lemon wedges on the side.