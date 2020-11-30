RELATED: How to Season a Cast-Iron Pan

Are non-stick pans safe to use?

Cooking with non-stick pans wasn’t always the norm. The first one was sold in the 1960s after French engineer Marc Grégoire discovered how to add a coating of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or Teflon to cookware. Before that, people had no choice but to fry omelettes or make pancakes in regular, uncoated stainless steel pans.

While the earliest versions of non-stick coatings were impressive, they also needed a lot of improvement. PTFE releases toxic fumes when heated at temperatures above 300°C, so manufacturers sought ways to produce non-stick pans without Teflon. Health concerns about a chemical called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have also pushed companies to make pans without using this substance.

Now, you can find different types of chemical-free non-stick pans made from ceramic or anodised aluminium. These offer the same impressive performance as Teflon-coated cookware while keeping you and your family safe. To help you decide which one to buy, we've rounded up the 6 best non-stick fry pans in Australia.

Each of these best-rated non-stick pans was chosen based on performance, versatility, durability, and price. You’ll find products for any need and budget.

6. Scanpan CTX Frying Pan

Price: $122.95

The first item on our list is the Scanpan CTX frying pan. With a recycled aluminium core and a ceramic-titanium PFOA-free surface, it offers exceptional performance without compromising your health or safety. Use this product on any cooktop or in the oven (up to 260°C), then let it sit in the dishwasher afterwards. Note that while this product does the job, it doesn’t come cheap.

5. Circulon Symmetry Skillet

Price: $130

No list of the best non-stick fry pans in Australia is complete without the Circulon Symmetry Skillet. With a sleek, tulip-shaped body, this product brings sophistication to any kitchen without compromising performance. The pan’s bottom features unique, circular grooves, which ensure even cooking. It’s also reinforced with 3 layers of non-stick coating that makes it safe to use with metal utensils.

The skillet has a hard-anodised nonstick interior that’s twice as hard as stainless steel. This material gives it exceptional durability and makes it dishwasher-safe. Feel free to use it in the oven at a temperature of up to 204°C.

4. Calphalon Non-Stick Cookware

Price: $209.50

Calphalon’s hard-anodised aluminium non-stick cookware offers exceptional performance. Its interior includes three layers of non-stick coating, with the first two providing durability, while the third layer makes it impossible for food to stick.

Both the pan and its lid can be used in the oven for up to 450°F/230°C, making it ideal for finishing a gourmet dish. It can also be used in the broiler.

3. Tefal Ingenio Essential Non-Stick Pan

Price: $80.53

The Tefal Ingenio product line has the best non-stick frying pan for beginners looking to stock up their kitchen for the first time. It has a unique Thermo-Spot technology that shows if your pan has reached optimum cooking temperature. You’ll worry less about burning or undercooking your food when you’re using this product.

The Tefal Ingenio also comes with other benefits. It comes with detachable handles, enabling you to save space. Additionally, it’s dishwasher and oven safe (up to 260°C).

2. Anolon Nouvelle Copper Hard-Anodised Nonstick Skillets

Price: $199.97

For a gas stove, you need a pan that offers outstanding heat distribution. The Anolon Nouvelle copper hard-anodised nonstick skillets are perfect for this job. It has a layer of aluminium encapsulated with copper to deliver exceptional cooking performance. It also has a magnetised stainless steel cap, making it compatible for all stovetops, including induction.

This small pan comes with a lid to keep heat trapped in. You can use it in the oven for up to 260°C. For its price, it’s well worth the money.

1. Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Shallow Frying Pan

Price: $127.50

If you want a large, oven-proof pan that can do it all, then the Le Creuset toughened non-stick shallow frying pan is the way to go. Ideal for everyday cooking, it’s compatible with any heat source and is safe to use at any temperature. Its surface is PFOA-free and is triple-reinforced to prevent flaking, peeling or rust. The best part? It’s dishwasher-friendly. For these reasons, it deserves the top spot on our list of the best non-stick pans.

Why buy non-stick?

Cooking with ceramic or anodised pans is ideal for reducing your oil and fat intake, and it can also make cleanup a breeze. To determine the best non-stick pan for you, take a look at your needs and budget. You can go for inexpensive options if you’re not looking to use a dishwasher or oven. Meanwhile, if you want versatile, long-lasting cookware, don’t hesitate to invest in one of the best-rated non-stick pans on this list.

