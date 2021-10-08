This tasty stir-fry is perfect for those frantic evenings when you only have 15 minutes up your sleeve to get dinner on the table. Simple and fresh, you can add as much spice as your tastebuds can handle!

For a fun serving idea, pack your healthy noodles into takeaway-style boxes, available from kitchenware stores and selected supermarkets.

Port fillet makes this a high-protein, low-fat weeknight meal. Swap it for chicken breast or beef fillet if you prefer.

The bright flavour of mandarin stars in this traditional Szechuan-style stir-fry. Love the resonant aroma!

This colourful mix of rice, coriander, chilli, egg and shallot will brighten up your dinner table.

Cheat your way to an easy dinnertime with pre-cut meat and veg, and store bought noodles - nobody will know.

Roll out big flavours in a flash with this chicken feast – salty, sweet, garlicky, and with the unmistakable zing of Thai basil.

A ready-to-cook stir-fry mix is an easy, yummy way to eat more vegies.

The combo of kecap manis (Indonesian sweet soy sauce), lime juice and rice wine vinegar gives this quick, fresh meal a sticky, zingy hit. Yum!

With a good mix of vegetables and just a hint of chilli heat, this filling pork satay stir-fry is set to become your next family favourite.

It's a rainbow of flavours as the colourful crunch of snow peas and yellow capsicum meet the sweet succulence of classic honey and garlic prawns.