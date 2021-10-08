Spicy chicken and snow-pea stir-fry
This tasty stir-fry is perfect for those frantic evenings when you only have 15 minutes up your sleeve to get dinner on the table. Simple and fresh, you can add as much spice as your tastebuds can handle!
Chicken Hokkien noodles
For a fun serving idea, pack your healthy noodles into takeaway-style boxes, available from kitchenware stores and selected supermarkets.
Pork and baby corn stir-fry
Port fillet makes this a high-protein, low-fat weeknight meal. Swap it for chicken breast or beef fillet if you prefer.
Chinese beef stir-fry with mandarin peel
The bright flavour of mandarin stars in this traditional Szechuan-style stir-fry. Love the resonant aroma!
Nasi goreng
This colourful mix of rice, coriander, chilli, egg and shallot will brighten up your dinner table.
Super-simple stir-fry
Cheat your way to an easy dinnertime with pre-cut meat and veg, and store bought noodles - nobody will know.
Chilli jam chicken and cashew stir-fry
Roll out big flavours in a flash with this chicken feast – salty, sweet, garlicky, and with the unmistakable zing of Thai basil.
Easy lime and sesame chicken stir-fry
A ready-to-cook stir-fry mix is an easy, yummy way to eat more vegies.
Chilli lime prawn and cashew stir-fry
The combo of kecap manis (Indonesian sweet soy sauce), lime juice and rice wine vinegar gives this quick, fresh meal a sticky, zingy hit. Yum!
Satay pork noodle stir-fry
With a good mix of vegetables and just a hint of chilli heat, this filling pork satay stir-fry is set to become your next family favourite.
Honey sesame prawn stir-fry
It's a rainbow of flavours as the colourful crunch of snow peas and yellow capsicum meet the sweet succulence of classic honey and garlic prawns.