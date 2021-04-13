Make this delicious ranch-style chicken macaroni bake for an easy week-night meal. Pro tip: use a barbecue chook from the supermarket to make this recipe in record time!

Andre Martin

With layers of fresh autumnal produce, like capsicum, zucchini, sage, parsley, rosemary, potato and spinach - this amazing green vegetable bake will thrill the table and make the whole house smell amazing.

Andre Martin

With a crispy top and creamy base, this bake is the ultimate balance of cheese and herb flavours. Need we say more?

Rob Shaw

Delicious the night you make it, even better as leftovers for lunch the next day.

Everyone loves an easy tray bake, and this tuna and veg pasta mornay is an old-fashioned favourite that keeps everyone happy!

It’s not just outdated homes that need makeovers, there are plenty of recipes that do, too! With chicken and broccoli smothered in mornay sauce topped with cheesy breadcrumbs, there’s plenty to love about the '70s classic, chicken divan.

Fast Ed’s bringing it back with a few modern uptakes and his version will definitely stand the test of time.

This nourishing tray bake does things a little differently to a traditional, Italian-style meatball dish. Packed with healthy ingredients, flavour and a few cheat items, the whole family will love this comforting meal.

Andre Martin

Forget the cereal and get a load of this gourmet brekkie bake instead. Layer the ingredients in the pan, pop it in the oven, and then get back in bed while it bakes (just don't forget the timer)!

Andre Martin

This classic Portuguese peasant dish of lamb flavoured with red wine and smoked paprika, has everything you need and requires minimal effort.

After more plant-based meals? Why not try this this cheesy traybake. With mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and polenta, it’s kind of like a pizza but a bit healthier.

Swap your usual roast spuds for this creamy, crunchy beauty. It takes just 10 minutes to assemble in a single oven dish, and is perfect for fussy eaters or as a healthy roast potato alternative.

For everyone who’s worried about how to cook salmon, this recipe is a godsend. It’s bursting with flavour and you can’t get it wrong.

This low-carb Italian fare roast is simple to make and diabetic-friendly. Filled with chicken sausages and capsicum, this dish is best when caramelised to perfection.

Andre Martin

Roast whole tomatoes to create your own sauce and use it as the perfect addition to other dishes, or as a base to bake fish or sausages.

Trade those boring lunch-box snacks and sandwiches for a delicious Zucchini Pea and Feta Slice. It's jam packed with goodness and flavour that the kids will love.