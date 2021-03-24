METHOD

Step 1 Preheat oven to 180°C.

Step 2 Melt 20g butter in a small saucepan over a medium heat.

Step 3 Add 1 Tbsp plain flour, stirring for 1 minute or until mixture is bubbling. Whisk in ½ cup milk until smooth.

Step 4 Add 185ml Ranch Dressing and extra 1 cup milk.

Step 5 Cook, stirring, until mixture boils and thickens. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.

Step 6 Add 6 cups cooked macaroni, 2 cups each shredded cooked barbecue chicken meat and chopped baby spinach leaves, 1 cup shredded mozzarella and 6 chopped, pan-fried bacon rashers.

Step 7 Toss well, then spoon into a large baking dish.

Step 8 Scatter with extra ½ cup shredded mozzarella. Bake for 20 minutes then serve.