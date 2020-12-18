1. Roasted Strawberry Frosé
This summery drink just might be the prettiest cocktail you'll ever make.
2. Aloha Cocktail
This golden cocktail was developed by St Cloud Eating House in Melbourne and is a fresh, fun take on a traditional Whiskey Sour.
3. Sangria Cocktail
The summery cocktail you'll want all year around.
4. 'Sunburnt' Hendricks Gin Cocktail
Get the party started with this refreshing cocktail.
5. No. 564 cocktail
This world-class cocktail was created by Lenny Opai at Bondi Icebergs.
6. Best 'pearculiar' gin fizz cocktail
If you're skeptical about the combo of pear and gin, you're in for a happy surprise! This might be your new favourite cocktail.
7. Jelly Belly-inspired strawberry margarita
Lolly brand Jelly Belly have concocted a scrumptiously sinful strawberry margarita you won't want to stop at one with!
8. Raspberry Prosecco royale
Toast to the new year with this tasty twist on the classic champagne cocktail.
9. Mint, lime coconut mojito
This has all the traditional Cuban highball makings – rum, sugar, lime and mint – but adds refreshing coconut water.
10. Frozen watermelon, orange and strawberry sunrise cocktail
This boozy slushie is the perfect way to unwind on a summers day.
11. Gingerbread man-inspired Moscow mule
If you still have some lingering Christmas spirit give this gingerbread cocktail a go.
12. Summery passionfruit martini
This simple cocktail is made with a surprising twist.
13. Aussie summer mango spritz
Make this Aussie-style drink and plonk some Australia-shaped ice-cubes for an extra flair.
14. Summer fruit punch
This boozy fruit salad cocktail makes for the best-ever Christmas punch.
15. Orange and Aperol granita with Prosecco splash
This fruity and fizzy Italian-inspired cocktail is just what you need to ring in the new year.
16. Strawberry and hibiscus champagne
Welcome the warmer weather with this refreshing cocktail.
17. Cointreau pina margarita
This traditional cocktail with a twist is not to be missed!
18. Tropical frappe
Hosting a summery bash this NYE and looking for a fruity drink to match? This is the cocktail for you.
19. Champagne Aperol Punch
Serve up a bowl of this Champagne Aperol Punch for your guests this Christmas!
20. Champagne cosmopolitan cocktail
Keep cool through summer with a glass of this pretty cocktail, combining a classic Cosmopolitan cocktail with bubbles.
21. Nardini Ginepro cucumber
It takes only 2-steps to make this thirst-quenching cocktail. Bottom's up!
22. Lychee, mint and passionfruit champagne
Get your weekend off to a good start with this crisp and energising Champagne cocktail. All you need is 4 ingredients and 10 minutes to spare.
23. Peach and Champagne bellini
What better way to celebrate the end of a working week than with a cocktail, or two? Toast to the holidays with this classic sweet tipple.
24. Raspberry and lavender cocktail
This pretty in pink cocktail is almost too cute to drink.
Mocktails
25. Alcohol-free margarita
A delicious update on the classic cocktail, reminiscent of the pine-lime Splice ice block!
26. Ruby grapefruit, pineapple and lime margarita mocktail
If you love making cocktails more than drinking them then show off your mixologist skills with this delightful mocktail.
27. Red wine spritz mocktail
This delicious mocktail is made with a secret ingredient and pairs perfectly with a cheese board!
28. Pina-coco mocktail
All the best summer flavours in one drink. We recommend serving it up in a coconut!
Now that you've chosen your cocktail, add a splash of Aussie to the mix with these Australia-themed ice cube trays!
