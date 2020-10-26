While we've all seen the gin Christmas baubles, there's nothing better than a luxe Christmas tipple that comes all the way from Scotland. Candy cane-flavoured gin is here to cheer up your resting Grinch face, and it’s available in Australia via Master of Malt for the very agreeable price of $46 (not including shipping!). However, the Eden Mill website also delivers to Australia.

Eden Mill

Made by Scottish distillery Eden Mill, the gin was originally released as one small bottle in the Eden Mill 12 Days of Christmas gift set, the Christmas Gin is now back by popular demand and now available singularly.

You can expect this seasonal treat to taste like the sweet peppermint confectionary it’s named after. With notes of bilberry, hibiscus, the gin is best enjoyed with tonic and a blueberry garnish.

