These baubles showcase Australian gin and botanicals

You can hang the gin baubles on your Christmas tree or use them to adorn each place setting at your Christmas table. Or wrap them up and pop under the tree for a special present.

Flavours include Finger Lime, B’Lure Butterfly Pea Flower, Wattleseed, Snow Chrysanthemum, Wild Hibiscus and Pepperberry.

For an ethereal touch, real sprigs of botanicals and pieces of fruit float in each bauble.

“Having worked in the craft cocktail industry for over 20 years now, the team at Wild Hibiscus Flower Company know a thing or two about creating great drinks and unforgettable moments," says founder Lee Etherington.

“We are certain Gingle Bells will make a beautiful gift for even the hardest friends and family to buy for. The gift set can be enjoyed by many and will make lasting memories.”

Gingle Bells are $79 for a set of six and are available now in Australia at www.ginglebellsgin.com.

