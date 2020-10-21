According to the Craft & Co website, gingerbread gin is:

“Utterly unique, this unashamedly unfiltered gin retains all the warmth from the macerated ginger root, smashed nutmeg, cinnamon and tonka beans, recalling that delicious sense of joy from all your favourite festivities. It’s your new happy place.”

This delicious tipple is available in-store from Craft & Co, alternatively you pick yourself up a bottle from Dan Murphy’s, BWS, and BoozeBud and will set you back about $85 for a 700ml bottle.

The distillery recommends serving their biscuity creation in a ‘Gingerbread Gin Eggnog'. Instructions below.

Ingredients

150ml The Craft & Co Gingerbread Gin

500ml Milk

250ml Cream (some extra cream for whipping to garnish at end)

½ cup sugar (less if you don’t want it too sweet)

3 x egg yolks

1 x star anise

1 x whole nutmeg (or 1tsp ground nutmeg)

1 x tsp vanilla Bean paste (1 vanilla pod seed)

1 x tsp ground Cinnamon (or whole cinnamon stick)

Method

1. Heat milk and cream on low heat, add vanilla paste, ¼ grated nutmeg & star aniseed.

2. Combine cream, yolks and sugar together, once milk is hot whisk in egg mix.

3. Continuously stir mixture for about 10min, but do not allow to boil!

4. Slowly add Gingerbread Gin.

5. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and dust with cinnamon.

