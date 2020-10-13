Four Pillars founder and distiller Cameron Mackenzie makes the deliciously festive tipple by distilling his mother Wilma's 1968 pudding recipe and adding juniper, cinnamon, star anise, coriander and angelica. For an added layer of richness and complexity, it’s blended with aged gin, Rutherglen Classic Muscat and Four Pillar’s own muscat, which has been stored in barrels which previously aged Pedro Ximenez.

Sip it straight over ice, simply mix with ginger ale, or make a cracking Martinez.

This year Melbourne-born and Berlin-based artist Lucy Dyson's artwork adorns the label, capturing the warm cloesness of a traditional Christmas day and placing it in a surreal landscape.

Four Pillars Australian Christmas Gin is $100 per bottle and will be available from October 31 until sold out. Head to the Four Pillars website to purchase.

