The luxe $28 chilled dessert has been described as a "giant Ferrero Rocher", with a decadent hazelnut mousse centre encased in Belgian chocolate, surrounded by rich, dark chocolate on top of a chocolate brownie base. And, like the famous chocolate, it's enrobed in Belgian milk chocolate studded with hazelnut pieces.

Vying for second place is a passionfruit and white chocolate mousse dessert, featuring a passionfruit curd centre encased in a Belgian chocolate dome surrounded by a white chocolate mousse on top of a chocolate brownie base. It's topped with passionfruit compote.

According to the supermarket, the luxe chilled desserts, which will be available in stores in late October, have been created with Australian summer days in mind.

For those after a more traditional Christmas dessert, Coles has also revealed a spiced rum pudding, which is intended to be served with a flaming rum glaze.

Coles Ambassador Courtney Roulston said: “This rum spiced pudding is a showstopper and is set to be one of the most talked about Christmas desserts because not only does it have that wow factor, it tastes delicious too. It’s packed with vine fruits, diced pineapple, cider and rum and finished with a whole candied pineapple slice.”

So what else should you be adding to your Christmas shopping list?

Here, we've rounded up our top picks from Coles' Christmas range for 2020.

Meat and seafood

Prosciutto wrapped saddle of lamb: A lamb roast with cranberry, orange and caramelised onion stuffing wrapped in prosciutto and tied.

Cracking pork loin with festive stuffing: pork loin roast rolled and tied with a cranberry, apple and thyme stuffing.

Butterflied truffle chicken: Butterflied whole chicken seasoned with truffle salt.

Stuffed salmon roast: Salmon portions with a feta, spinach, leek and lemon stuffing.

Bakery

Luxury fruit mince crumble mini tarts: Made by an Australian bakery with over 75 years' experience, featuring an all butter shortcrust pastry filled with cherry brandy-soaked vine fruit mince, infused with citrus peel. Hand-finished with a coconut and almond crumble.

Rudolph macaron kit: DIY kti with chocolate-coated pretzel antlers, red chocolate button noses and an icing pen.

Rustic pavlova: A slab with a light and crispy outside and soft marshmallow-like centre.

Freezer

Gingerbread ice cream sticks: A light and fluffy vanilla sponge cake with a rich chocolate sauce.

Gingerbread ice-cream tub: Gingerbread flavoured ice-cream with spiced biscuit pieces and a hint of caramel ripple.

Deli

Spanish truffle cheese: La Mancha ewe's milk is enriched with black truffles.

Creamy white cheese with mango and ginger: A handcrafted white crumbly cheese sourced from Nottinghamshire, blended with mango and ginger pieces.

Creamy white spiced gingerbread cheese: A handcrafted whtie crumbly cheese sourced from Nottinghamshire, blended with cinnamon, ginger and mixed spices.

The 2020 Christmas range has started dropping into Coles stores around Australia.

