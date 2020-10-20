1. Australian Whisky Advent calendar, $299, from White Possum

White Possum

Discover a new dram a day, with this line-up of 25 Australian whisky styles including peated single malts, sherry and port finished whiskies and blended whiskies.

2. Gintonica Australian Gin Advent Calendar, $279 from Gintonica

Gintonica

Within this art deco box are tasting notes and serving suggestions, this calendar comprises gins from 24 distillers, including local and international medal winners.

3. Beer Cartel Advent Calendar, $159.99, from Beer Cartel

Valued at over $200, the Beer Cartel advent calendar includes 25 limited-edition or exclusive craft beers from Australian independent breweries.

3. The Wine Advent Calendar, $139 from DeBortoli

Yarra Valley Winery De Bortoli Wines has released an Advent Calendar which is packed with 12 different varieties including a selection of red, white, sparkling and rosé.

4. Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar, $227.74 from Masters of Malt

Scotch lovers can indulge in a dram a day with this Advent calendar, containing 24 wax-sealed glass drams by 21 Scottish distilleries.

5. 12 Wines of Christmas, $295 from Good Pair Days

Countdown the final two weeks to Christmas with a box of wines. Choose between an all-red calendar, a mixed pack or a 'chillable' calendar of whites, roses and sparkling.

6. Vodka Explora Advent Calendar, $151.80, from Master of Malt

Get ready to whip up some festive cocktails with this set of 24 bottles of vodka from international producers.

You might also like:

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake is here just in time for Christmas

Australian Christmas gin is almost here

DIY Christmas tree for wine lovers

Want to make your own Advent calendar? Be inspired by this stunning DIY: