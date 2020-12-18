1. Champagne Aperol Punch
This sumemry tipple makes for the perfect drink to serve up on Christmas day.
2. Strawberry and Hibiscus Champers
Welcome the warmer weather with this sweet, refreshing cocktail.
3. Lychee, mint and passionfruit champagne cocktail
Get your weekend started early with this crisp and energising cocktail. All you need is 4-ingredients and 10 minutes to spare.
4. Champagne cosmo
This pretty cocktail looks as good as it tastes!
5. Peach and champagne bellini
Why limit happy to one hour? You'll be going back for seconds with this delicious recipe.
You may also like
Our best cocktail and mocktail recipes