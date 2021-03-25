Step 2
A fire pit can’t be built on grass – it needs a firm, level base. Dig to depth of 1 course of stone within marked out circle. Excavate, then restore rod to position and make plumb.
Step 3
To split large stones into smaller, evenly thick slabs, draw a line down stone where you want to split, then drill a series of holes along line.
Step 4
Hammer plugs (known as ‘steel splinters’) into holes to fracture rock cleanly along line.
Step 5
Guided by circle, lay outer and inner courses. Measure often to ensure outer edges of stones are equidistant from rod. Check each stone is level.
Step 6
Chock gaps with biggest of small stones that fit.
Step 7
Measure distance from rod to outer edge as each course is laid. Make each higher course slightly closer to centre to create inward slope.
Step 8
Lay sandstone capping on top.
Step 9
Remove rod. Put fire dish over hole. This fire dish was custom-made by Anavale in Bargo, NSW, but you can buy a ready-made dish from Bunnings.
