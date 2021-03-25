Built without mortar, this raised fire pit is a modern example of the age-old skill of dry-stone walling. The method uses gravity and friction to hold the structure together and up, which, when well built, can last for centuries. Free- standing dry-stone walls consist of two walls that lean towards each other.

The central cavity is filled with carefully placed, tightly packed small stones and, here and there, the builder will incorporate a long, through stone. These run across both walls, from 1 side to the other, and help strengthen the structure by tying it together.

Gather your supplies

Length of metal rod

Stone

Stone splitting tools including hammers, bolster and plugs

hammers, bolster and plugs Sawn sandstone capping, cut to circumference of fire pit (order custom-made from a stone supplier)

circumference of fire pit (order Metal fire dish

String

Set-out paint

Sharp spade

Power drill

Sturdy wheelbarrow

Small and large spirit levels

Here’s how

Step 1

The centre point is important. Simply hammer rod into soil where you wish centre of fire pit to be. To create circle for fire pit base, attach string to rod and mark circle with set-out paint.

Note: Centre guide shown is the craftsman’s own. It’s suitable for building a fire pit on a hard surface.