Flowers
All zones
- Agertaum
- Cineraria
- Cornflower
- Geranium
- Impatiens
- Pansy
- Poppy
- Primula and salvia
Zones 1-3
- Aster
- Chrysanthemum
- Cosmos
- Dahlia
- Gerbera
- Marigold
- Nasturtium
- Petunia
- Portulaca
- Zinnia
Zones 4-6
- Alyssum
- Begonia
- Erigeron
- Foxglove
- Gazania
- Nemesia
- Polyathus
Vegetables
All zones
- Asparagus
- Broad beans
- Broccoli
- Carrot
- Cauliflower
- Leek
- Lettuce
- Onion
- Spinach
- Turnip
Zone 1-3
- Artichoke (globe and Jerusalem)
- Beans
- Beetroot
- Capiscum
- Cucumber
- Garlic
- Potato
- Pumpkin
- Radish
- Sweetcorn
- Tomato
- Zucchini
Zone 4-6
- Peas
- Snow peas
You may also like
How to get your garden ready for winter
Seven of the fastest growing vegetables from herbs to beets