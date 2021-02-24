There are pavers to suit any style of home and garden, with some of the most popular materials including: brick, clay, concrete, slate, natural stone, sandstone, travertine and limestone.

Want some inspiration for creating the ultimate paved outdoor area? Here are 7 inspiring garden transformations that showcase the power of paving.

1. Paved courtyard garden

Large format tiles transformed a bare section of this garden into a glorious paved courtyard. The courtyard now serves as a much-needed link between two formerly disparate sections of the garden and is further connected by a gravel pathway.

The paving is surrounded by small, flowering plants, which will soften the hard edges of the space over time.

2. Mix and match tones

Because pavers come in many different colours and shapes within the same range, you can use them together to create interest.

Mix light and dark shades in rectangular and square shapes. There’s no rules, just play around with the pavers to find a pattern you like.

Brent Wilson

3. Crazy pavers

Don’t be fooled by the name, crazy pavers will look great in almost any garden, whether it’s formal and manicured or wild and rambling.

While these pavers pair particularly well with a mid-century modern home exterior, they have been gaining popularity in recent years as a result of their versatility and organic, textural look.

Claire Takacs / aremediasyndication.com.au

4. Pair pavers with groundcovers

Infuse a bit of nature into your paved area. Lay them in a grid pattern with gaps between them, then fill in the gaps with a low maintenance groundcover plant like Dichondra or mini Mondo Grass. As well as the contrasting colour, the natural element brings a different texture to the surface.

It’s a great idea around a pool as you don’t have any issue with water runoff, it just soaks into the ground.

Groundcovers growing between concrete pavers. Photo: Claire Takacs / aremediasyndication.com.au

5. Create paving patterns

You can lay pavers in a variety of patterns to achieve a range of effects. For a formal look, choose square pavers and lay them in a straight line. This also works well for paths as the lines between the pavers direct your guests along the path.

Large format pavers laid in a stretcher bond is also a popular look. Stretcher bond (also known as running bond) is where the pavers are offset to the next row, like the pattern of bricks in a wall.

Bricks being laid in a stretcher bond pattern.

Herringbone is a zig zag pattern used with smaller clay pavers. Because the pavers interlock, it is inherently strong and good for heavy duty areas, like a driveway.

6. Forge a path

To break up and otherwise large area and to guide the way to your door, create a path in your design.

Small cobblestones in a complementary colour to the main body of pavers defines the edges while in the centre, a large format paver in a contrasting colour provides the point of difference.

7. Circular seating area

Grass struggled to grow in this spot beneath the leafy canopy of a large shade tree, so instead of wasting time and effort reviving the lawn, the owners decided to opt instead for a circular paved zone. Now it’s a restful place to sit and enjoy the garden with a cup of tea and a book.

To create the ultimate winter entertaining zone, simply add a fire pit to the centre of the circle.