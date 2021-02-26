Here are 8 ideas to get you started.

1. Shaded kitchen

If you live somewhere with unpredictable weather, then it might be a good move to keep a roof over your outdoor kitchen. Keep the rain at bay with this stunning design, and if the temperature drops then close the sliding glass doors without shutting out the view.

2. Built-in kitchen

Scott Hawkins

If you want to go all out and have a proper set-up to cook outside, then start from scratch and create a built-in kitchen. Kit it out with appliances like a small fridge for drinks and barbecue essentials and create enough storage nooks for plates and bowls.

3. Creative cooking with a wood-fired oven

Martina Gemmola

Bring the taste of an authentic Italian pizzeria to your home with a wood-fired oven. Although pizza may be your go-to, you can also use it to barbecue, grill, smoke, and even bake bread. If you want to have a crack at building one, this step-by-step guide will show you how.

4. Greenhouse kitchen

Getty

Take your indoor-outdoor kitchen to the next level with this stunning greenhouse-inspired look. With the use of climbing plants and floor to ceiling windows, anyone can re-create this magical spot.

5. Easy to clean and long lasting

Maree Homer

Keep the clean-up to a minimum with low-maintenance floors. Go for large paving stones which can both withstand outdoor mess and are slip-proof. When it comes to design, you’ll get a longer use out of the area if you choose grease-resistant materials for benches and install a large sink which will make the clean-up quicker.

6. Open up your home with a deck

Armelle Habib

Rather than having two separate kitchens, open up your indoor kitchen with an extended deck and easily move your furniture around. Whether you're after a coastal feel or just want something timeless, there's plenty to do with the space.

7. Light it up

Getty

Keep the area well-lit for optimal cooking duties with directional task lighting. Install it over the cooking and prep areas so that it doesn’t glare harshly onto the dining area.

8. Make a statement

Mindi Cooke

Rather than making your outdoor area match with your indoor décor, take it in another direction and make a bold statement. Darker colours like black are great to play with in a space like this. As it's unlikely you’ll be spending everyday in this new space, you have the freedom to be brave with the design.