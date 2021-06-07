Gather your supplies
- Ready-mixed gap filler (such as Selleys Spakfilla Rapid)
- Utility knife
- Paint scraper
- Fine sandpaper
- Undercoat
- Acrylic paint to match wall colour
- Painting equipment
Here’s how
Step 1
Use utility knife to dig out ends of wall plugs so they are a few millimetres below wall surface.
Step 2
Use paint scraper to fill holes with ready-mixed gap filler. Make filler slightly proud of wall. Let dry, then use fine sandpaper to sand flush with wall.
Step 3
Spot prime filled areas with undercoat and let dry. Apply acrylic paint as required to blend patches with wall.
