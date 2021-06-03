Grevilleas are known for attracting birds, including rainbow lorikeets. Getty

Sadly, some varieties of Grevillea (including Grevillea caleyi, Grevillea calliantha, Grevillea hodgei, Grevillea sp. Gillingarra) are part of a group of Australian native plants flagged at risk of extinction.

If that's not reason enough to start planting grevilleas in your garden, it's worth noting that these flowers are excellent at attracting birds and butterflies. To learn more about the ideal conditions for grevilleas, check out our guide to growing grevilleas.

Here are some of the most beautiful grevillea varieties to add to your garden.

14 of the best grevillea varieties to grow

1. Grevillea 'Superb'

If you want to make a bold statement, Grevillea 'Superb' is the plant to choose. The ombre orange and pink blooms are large and eye-catching. With prickly foliage, this quick-spreading shrub works well as a screening plant.

Grevillea 'Superb' Chris Jones

2. Grevillea 'Elegance'

As the name suggests, Grevillea 'Elegance' sure know how to put on a show. Reaching up to 3 metres in heigh and spreading up to 3 metres across, this shrub puts on a good display in any garden.

Grevillea 'Elegance' Chris Jones

3. Grevillea semperflorens

With apricot flowers and weepy branches, this grevillea variety is a fountain of delight. Works well as an informal screen, hedge or border and grows up to 2 metres tall.

Grevillea semperflorens Chris Jones

4. Grevillea intricata

The elegantly delicate white flowers of G. intricata will provide a lovely dense backdrop for your garden. Spreads up to 4 metres across and grows to 2 metres in height.

Grevillea intricata Chris Jones

5. Grevillea 'Honeybird Yellow'

Sport the green and gold in your garden with patriotic 'Honeybird Yellow', a compact grevillea variety that grows up to 1 metre in height and 1 metre across.

Grevillea 'Honeybird Yellow' Chris Jones

6. Grevillea 'Lana Maree'

You'll fall in love at first sight with the masses of pink flowers on 'Lana Maree' a medium-sized seeding shrub that works well as a ground cover, a privacy screen or in pots.

Grevillea 'Lana Maree' Chris Jones

7. Grevillea 'Peaches and Cream'

With its pastel pink and yellow flowers, 'Peaches and Cream' is certainly a favourite among gardeners. The bushy shrub grows up to 2 metres in height and features bright green leaves that take on a bronze tinge in winter.

Grevillea 'Peaches and Cream' Chris Jones

8. Grevillea 'Golden Lyre'

Grevillea 'Golden Lyre' features toothbrush-like flowers with petals arranged down one side of the stem. Clusters formed by these flowers may not be as big or striking as the others, but they make up for it with fascinating foliage. Grows up to 1.5 metres in height.

Grevillea 'Golden Lyre' Chris Jones

9. Grevillea 'Sid's Pink'

This compact shrub has so much to offer: intriguing shapes, vibrant pink blooms and luscious foliage.

Grevillea 'Sid's Pink' Chris Jones

10. Grevillea bipinnatifida

G. bipinnatifida, also known as fuchsia grevillea, produces plump red blooms that are a wonderful contrast to the prickly green foliage. Grows up to 1 metre in height.

Grevillea bipinnatifida (fuchsia grevillea) Chris Jones

11. Grevillea 'Pink Midget'

The low, spreading habit of 'Pink Midget' makes it a great groundcover. The compact shrub grows up to 30cm in height and can spread up to 1 metre across.

Grevillea 'Pink Midget' Chris Jones

12. Grevillea thelemanniana

Cover up any bare patches of soil with the yellow-tipped and firey-red flowers of G. thelemanniana, which is also known as the hummingbird bush or spider-net grevillea.

Grevillea thelemanniana Chris Jones

13. Grevillea 'Ivory Whip'

'Ivory Whip' grows up to 6 metres in height and can spread up to 5 metres across, which makes it ideal for screening or hedging. Prefer a smaller shrub? A compact variety is available.

Grevillea 'Ivory Whip' Chris Jones

14. Grevillea 'Lolly Pops'

Raspberry coloured flowers cover this medium-sized shrub for most of the year. Hardy and evergreen, this variety grows up to 1.5 metres in height.