We asked Bunnings Garden Décor Buyer Alice Burney to give us her top 10 picks from the current collection.
1. Eden Gold Provincial ceramic planter, $8
2. Tuscan Path Mini Tall Cup pot, $7.80
3. Tuscan Path 15 x 15cm Green Florence pot, $25
4. Capi 14 x 14cm Black Row II Cylinder vase, $16.98
5. Northcote Pottery 37cm White Terrazzo self watering pot, $24.80
6. Elho 18cm Ochre B. Original round pot, $12.98
7. Tuscan Path 24 x 20cm White Small Nelson Egg pot, $30
8. Tuscan Path 37 x 31cm Green Large Leaf Egg pot, $75
9. Tuscan Path 20 x 20cm Rose Zoe fibreglass pot, $29.90
10. Tuscan Path 46cm extra large Rust Jasper pot, $75
