The beauty of an outdoor shower is it can turn a disused space that’s usually situated a little out of the way of the rest of the garden into a simple outdoor bathroom – with all the essentials, including a little privacy.

Let’s take a look at what’s needed to install an outdoor shower in your backyard.

Where to put your outdoor shower

First, decide where you want the shower to be. Depending on how much use it will get, the area will need to have the provision for good drainage - straight onto porous ground is OK if it’s a pool shower, just to be used in summer for quick washes. In this case choose a location as close as possible to your pool to save slippery dashes from one to the other.

For heavier use or where you plan to wash down surfboards, you'll need to install a drain – this can feed directly into your existing waste water system.

What you need for your outdoor shower

Hot and cold running water will need to be plumbed in to the water mains by a certified plumber, but if you’re after a more simple DIY solution for a poolside or beach house, all you need is a hose connection and a outdoor shower head, some brass fittings and copper piping to create your outdoor shower.

It is possible to find freestanding outdoor shower kits for sale off the shelf that include everything you need to set up your outdoor shower. Some outdoor shower kits come with a solar heating capacity, offering the best of both worlds!

Either way, you’ll need a sturdy construction behind your outdoor shower to attach your tapware and piping to – preferably timber for easy screwing.

It also may be a good idea to have a privacy screen where the shower is open to passers-by or neighbours, and hooks to hang towels and swimming costumes.

How to install an outdoor shower

Have a plumber install hot and cold water to site, situated at correct height to fix taps. Alternatively, run a hose connection from your outdoor tap to the shower location and connect to simple tap fittings. Install tapware, including weather-resistant copper piping to your chosen outdoor shower head and taps, using brackets if necessary to secure to timber or wall behind. To ensure your outdoor shower stands up to the weather, use galvanised or stainless steel nails, screws and fixings and choose shower fittings designed for the outdoors from marine grade stainless steel. Normal indoor shower fittings will peel and deteriorate outside. Consider installing an extra tap positioned lower on the wall for washing sandy feet. Lay a concrete slab directly beneath your outdoor shower with proper drainage into existing outdoor sewer/waste water system. Optional is a raised timber slatted platform for water to fall through.

Check out this easy DIY outdoor shower solution from Bunnings:

Here’s our roundup of inspiring outdoor shower ideas to get your project underway:

10. Classic beach house setup

All the trappings to wash down bodies and boards with plenty of hooks and shelves for storage.

9. Hamptons heaven

Sure, it's all about the crisp white paint job, but this little hideaway makes excellent use of the space at the side of this beach house. Water drains straight through the deck.

8. Simple and stylish

Everything you need for a post-surf washdown, without interrupting the flow of garden and beach access.

7. Clever corner

This clever use of the back corner of the house to situate the outdoor shower uses the existing plumbing from the gutter's downpipe to tap into for shower drainage beneath the decking.

6. Private sanctuary

Hidden behind decorative timber screening, this outdoor shower makes maximum use of the walkway. A timber slatted panel raises feet off concrete and directs water onto surrounding pebbles.

5. Resort-style luxury

Still a simple timber construction, this outdoor shower is taken next level with all-white painted finishes. Simple floating open boxes to store toiletries and a handy tap down low for sandy feet.

4. Just the essentials

Never was the back corner of a garden put to better use! A robust copper log anchors the plumbing, whilst recycled bricks take care of water dispersement.

3. Tropical trick

Graduated lengths of bamboo form an attractive shield and set the scene for a tranquil escape from view.

2. Subtle and sleek

This contemporary outdoor space uses timber materials to echo the fascia of the adjacent house. Elegant plantings and non-slip paving lead the way to the pool.

1. Tall timbers

Timber does all the hard work in this construction by forming an attractive backdrop, a base to affix plumbing and a platform to stand on above drainage to pebbles.

