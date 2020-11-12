Need some help with keeping your terrarium alive and healthy? We asked Narelle about the most common mistakes people make with terrariums.

1. You’re using the wrong pot

Select a suitable glass container such as a fish bowl, vase, tumbler, jar or even wine glass. Just make sure the opening is large enough to fit your hand.

2. You haven’t allowed for drainage

Place aggregate, such as rocks, pebbles of gravel, at the base of a glass container to allow your succulents to drain efficiently. Ensure that you leave enough space so that the potting mix can cover the plant roots.

3. You haven’t used charcoal

Add a layer of charcoal, charcoal acts as a filter to absorb excess water from the roots of plants, guarding them against harmful bacteria, fungus and rot.

4. You’ve skipped watering

Once you have created your terrarium, spray water in, over and around the glass container. This will help to seal your new plants and provide moisture necessary to create the humidity required for a healthy terrarium.

5. You’re not feeding it

The best way to ensure your succulents stay healthy is to avoid placing them in direct sunlight and only watering them as needed. To grow even healthier plants, feed your terrarium with a fertiliser that is low in nitrogen and high in potassium, such as a specialised cacti and succulent fertiliser.

For more information on terrariums please visit www.scottsaustralia.com.au.

