1. Bottled up

With the help of long surgical tweezers, turn a bottle with a narrow opening into a miniature version of a hike in the wilderness.

2. Let’s go to the beach!

Pebbles, sand, pieces of driftwood and blue sea glass add to this oceanside setting – beach brolley and all!

3. Forest friend

In a rope-suspended teardrop vessel, place a cute toy deer in a forest-inspired backdrop.

4. Take a hike!

In this scene, bushwalkers discover a hidden waterhole made of chipped blue beach glass.

5. Gone fishin’

An oversized brandy balloon serves as the home for miniature fishermen trying to reel in the catch of the day.

6. Walk in the park

Your cast of characters can climb ridges and mountainous peaks made from larger rocks and pieces of driftwood.

7. On the line

A lush green backdrop can even make chores, such as hanging the laundry on the clothesline, into the most charming scene.

8. What a hoot!

Give a toy owl a home in a terrarium filled with pebbles, dried sphagnum moss, potting soil, terrarium plants, lichen, stones, driftwood, and shells.

