Step 1

Get your hands on a decommissioned timber pallet (ask for pallets at your local hardware, fruit shop or recycling yards) then reconfigure the top and bottom decking boards to form pockets. You might need to source timber decking from a second pallet to complete the pockets.

Step 2

Once happy with the layout of pockets, affix rearranged decking to pallet rails with exterior PVA and exterior screws.

Step 3

Seal the timber by painting the pallet assembly with self-priming exterior paint in a colour you love – here, a charcoal-inspired shade stands out against a rusty red wall. Let dry. The paint will prolong its life, but remember it won't last forever!

Step 4

Use scissors or a utility knife to cut geotextile fabric (or weed mesh) to size, allowing enough to line the individual pockets on each side of the middle rail.

Step 5

Push fabric into the pockets, then nail or staple fabric to pallet. Ensure there are no gaps where soil can spill out.

Step 6

Attach pallet garden to your wall by attaching sturdy hooks to each side of pallet, towards top edge. Loop chain over hooks and vertical garden assembly from anchors in your wall.

Step 7

Fill pockets with cacti and succulent potting mix, then plant up with your selection of succulents. Use a mix of vertical growers and low spillover varieties to create an interesting effect.

Keep water to a minimum for two reasons: this plant selection isn’t all that thirsty, and to avoid soil spilling out of the pockets and messing up your wall.

