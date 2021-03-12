Step 10

Using premixed bags of concrete, mix enough concrete for slab; here, 20-21 bags. Using hired cement mixer, add 6 litres of water to bowl, then add 3 bags of mix. (On average you will need 2 litres of water to 1 bag of mix.) Mix until uniform in appearance, then pour into a wheelbarrow to pour into formwork. As it is a narrow space, spread concrete to other end using a short-handled shovel. Add more concrete until it is about 10mm above formwork level.

Tip! Buy a little extra concrete to allow for wastage, spillage and any irregularities in ground. You do not want to have to leave the job to buy another bag or 2 near end of pour.