1. Remove and clean the pit

Without cutting your seed, remove it from the avocado and give it a good wash. Anything left will turn to mould.

2. Figure out the bottom from the top

The slightly pointier end is the top, and the flat end is the bottom. This is important when submerging the seed in water.

3. Pierce the seed with three toothpicks

Stick three toothpicks into the seed at an angle, avoiding the fault lines and place in a plastic drinking cup or jar with the bottom submerged in water. Make sure you change the water regularly.

Wait for your plant to grow

In two to four weeks you should be able to see the root growing out of the bottom of the seed. At about seven to eight weeks, the leaf should start to grow out of the top of the seed.

Move to a pot

Once the root is about 15cm long, plant it in a pot with a 25mm diameter. Place the pot in a spot with plenty of sun.

Will my tree grow fruit?

There are no guarantees unofrtunately. Some say it will after three to four years, others say 15 years and some say never. Either way, we think it’s a good-looking plant to have around your home.

For a more detailed look at how to grow an avocado tree from its seed, check out our comprehensive guide.