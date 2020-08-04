Know the difference in your cleaning products

There are many cleaning products to choose from on supermarket shelves, although some have been harder to come by since the outbreak of Covid-19.

When you are choosing, it’s important to know the difference between a product that cleans and one that disinfects;

Cleaning is the removal of germs and dirt from surfaces.

Disinfecting is killing germs that exist on services using chemicals.

Both types of products need to be used across household surfaces to ensure a proper deep clean. For the best result, start by ‘cleaning’ your surfaces to remove any dirt and grim, followed by ‘disinfecting’ to get rid of germs or viruses.

Start with clean tools

Always use a clean, sterile sponge or cloth when cleaning. As you clean you will pick up germs from various surfaces which, if you continue to use the same sponge or cloth, may spread these germs between rooms. To combat this, make sure you sanitise items in hot water after use, ideally between each room you clean.

What to clean and when

Each room and surface in your home should be considered when conducting a deep clean. Some rooms and surfaces will need to be cleaned more regularly than others. You can use the following as a guide.

High-touch areas should be a priority and cleaned as regularly as possible including doorknobs, tables, benchtops, phones, computers, kitchen appliances and children's toys. This should be followed by high traffic shared spaces including the kitchen and bathroom. Flooring should also be cleaned on a regular basis.

Carpets

Carpets can harbour all kinds of bacteria, viruses and allergens, so hiring a professional carpet cleaner is the best way to protect your home and family. A deep professional clean from your local hipages service will kill most of the nasties that could make your family sick.

Timber and other flooring

Timber and other solid floors can also harbour bacteria and viruses. Using a disinfectant or sanitising cleaning product on these surfaces will ensure the removal of harmful germs and dirt, as general sweeping won’t get the job done.

Solid Surfaces

It’s important to regularly clean all solid surfaces in your home as germs can pass from the hands to any surfaces they touch. These might include:

Door knobs

Tables

Benchtops

Phones

Computers

Kitchen appliances

Children's toys

Kitchen

Your kitchen is one of the most high traffic areas of the home because everyone uses it, making it an easy place for the transfer of germs. Clean all benchtops, your fridge handle and any other surface you touch regularly including appliances like a toaster or kettle. Wash your dishes in hot water with detergent and keep all cutting boards clean. If you don't want to use a commercial cleaner on cutting boards, a combination of vinegar, lemon juice or baking soda will kill most germs and leave the surface clean.

Bathroom

Any bathrooms in your home are also a high traffic area that must be kept clean. Do so by wiping down all surfaces your family frequently touches including shower doors, taps, vanity and other surfaces.

Soft furnishings, curtains and drapes

Any items in your home made of fabric can harbour contaminants. Many professional carpet cleaning companies will also offer services to clean your chairs, sofas, curtains and drapes. If not, get in contact with your local upholstery cleaning service to have these professionally cleaned.

Air conditioning and heating

Bacteria and allergens can collect over time in your air conditioning or heating filters which can then spread throughout the house during their use. If you haven't done so already, regularly clean or replace your air conditioning or heating filters to ensure you aren't spreading dust, bacteria or allergens through your home. If further cleaning, maintenance or repairs are required, upload a photo of the job via the hipages app to receive up to three quotes from local professionals who’ll be able to conduct the work for you.

When in doubt, consider a professional

When it comes to your home, it can be a little overwhelming to do a deep clean on your own. Support is always available through professional services as you can oversee the maintenance of each room and surface. Professional, local cleaners can be found on hipages, with all businesses well versed in measures to ensure a safe environment for customers. If you do hire a professional, don’t be afraid to ask questions on the types of products they use to help you with your continued upkeep.