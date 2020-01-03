RELATED: 14 ways to enhance your outdoor living space with lighting

Outdoor Deck Lighting Benefits

Deck lighting enhances the area’s aesthetic appeal. Strategically placed outdoor lights can accentuate some of the deck’s best decorative features, like fancy patio furniture. If you have a fire pit or a water feature, you can choose to highlight these, too.

The right lighting solutions can also increase safety. You wouldn’t want your dinner party guests walking up and down a poorly lit set of stairs to reach your upper deck.

Finally, brilliant deck lights create an inviting atmosphere. Choose bright, white lights for cooking areas, or warm, gentle lighting for an intimate, romantic effect.

Note that installing low-voltage deck lighting is best left to the professionals. That’s because the process will require the installer to handle wiring and connect them to a transformer.

A capable electrician will also help you come up with a lighting plan, take measurements, and choose which fixtures are ideal for your space. Remember, deck lights come in a variety of designs, so you need to select ones that blend well with your décor.

21 Deck lighting ideas

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution for decking lights. It’ll depend on how large the area is, and how often you’ll be using the space to entertain.

If you’re going to host outdoor parties regularly, it’s best to have a bunch of weatherproof bulbs professionally installed. Meanwhile, those who’ll only use their outdoor space during special occasions can go for inexpensive solutions, like candles or string lights.

Here are 21 deck lighting ideas to get you started.

21. Hang lightbulbs

Hanging lightbulbs under a pergola is the easiest solution for a well-lit outdoor deck. Since you’ll need several bulbs, be sure to choose LED bulbs for better energy efficiency.

20. Spotlights

Spotlights aren’t reserved for the stage. They can also flood specific areas of a deck with light. Use them to illuminate seats, tables or even plants. Just don’t overdo it – you wouldn’t want them to overwhelm your neighbours or guests.

19. Marine LED deck lights

Make your outdoor patio feel like the deck of a luxury yacht by installing LED strip lights. These lights come in a variety of colours, like green, red or blue.

18. Classic garden lanterns

Give your deck a rustic feel by going for garden lanterns. The warm, incandescent lights will create the perfect setting for a romantic evening.

17. Candles

There’s a reason candles never go out of style. If you have a tiny, intimate outdoor deck, this can be the cheap but perfect solution. While they’re not practical for everyday use, they’ll do the trick in a pinch.

16. Illuminate the furniture

Hanging decking lights on patio umbrellas is a clever way to illuminate the space. Give this a try if you don’t have posts that can support the lighting fixtures.

15. Pendant lights

Covered decks with cooking areas require lots of light. For setups like this, you have the option to choose pendant lights to brighten the space.

14. Solar

Outdoor lighting fixtures get a lot of sunlight, which can make solar power the perfect choice. These lights charge their batteries during the day, then run on those batteries at night.

13. Path lights

Keeping paths and walkways well-lit is essential. For this purpose, you’ll want to choose waterproof LED lighting solutions that disappear into the floors. Here’s a good option from Bunnings.

12. Post caps

Post caps are some of the best places to add lighting fixtures. They’ll illuminate a considerable portion of the deck without taking up any space.

11. Chinese ball lanterns

Ball lanterns have been used to illuminate outdoor areas since ancient times. These days you can find ones with LED bulbs for better energy efficiency. Get yours on eBay.

10. Change to blue

White or yellow aren’t your only choices for deck lighting. You can easily find blue deck lights by HPM.

9. Illuminate plant life

Strategically placing lighting fixtures in a shrub or tree is a great way to highlight greenery.

8. Under-rail deck lighting

Lighting fixtures under handrails cast a subtle downward glow. They also incorporate seamlessly with your deck’s design, so you never have to be distracted by large bulbs.

7. In-step lighting

For you and your guests’ safety, steps need to be clearly visible at night. Add fixtures inside risers for a simple, sleek solution. You can buy complete lighting kits from Havit.

6. Recessed lighting

If your back deck has an overhead area that connects to the main house, add recessed lighting to illuminate the space.

5. Under-table lighting

Keeping deck lighting creates a relaxing ambiance. Try tucking fixtures under the table for an understated lighting solution.

4. String lights

Enjoy outdoor festivities all year round by hanging string lights from one end of your deck to the other. Use this to illuminate al fresco dining areas.

3. Deck stair lights

Keeping a staircase bright and well-lit is non-negotiable. Add recessed bulbs to cast just the right amount of light in the area.

2. In-floor lights

Brighten up open spaces with in-floor lights. You can buy 12v deck lights from Holman.

1. Lit seats

Keeping seating areas well-lit makes it easy to chat and interact. Hide fixtures under the chairs to keep your deck bright, without having to add large bulbs.

Having deck lighting fixtures installed is one of the easiest upgrades you can give your outdoor space. Aside from making your deck usable all the way to the evening, it’s a worthwhile investment that will increase the value of your property. Don’t be afraid to mix and match the different deck lighting solutions on our list.

