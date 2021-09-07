1. Paint by numbers, prices start at $19.95, Eckersleys

Whether you’re a novice or a self-proclaimed Van Gogh, no prior experience is required with paint by numbers. Sit back, grab a vino in one hand and a paintbrush in the other and start creating your own work of art.

2. Crayoligraphy activity set, $29.99, Catch.com.au

Wanting to write some beautiful handwritten letters to post out to friends and family? This calligraphy set is great for beginners as it includes a step-by-step instruction manual and dual-ended markers in a range of colours.

3. Buster bear beanie and sweetener hat, from $26, Wool and the gang

We all know a baby that will look adorable in the bear-eared beanie. This easy crochet kit will help you master the magic loop, foundation chain and whip stitch. Now that you’ve mastered the basics, move onto the bucket hat - made for the intermediate crocheter up for a challenge.

4. Double plant hanger, $20, Spotlight

Are you looking for a modern way to display your indoor plants? Try this cotton hanger for your next DIY project. These hangers are perfect to spruce up any space.

5. M&W candle making kit, $31.69, Kogan

Experiment with colours and scents to create some beautiful candles to light up your home. For the eco-warriors out there, you can also use this kit to upcycle pre-loved candles, not only saving you money but helping the environment as well!

6. BC Claykit, $59, Bondi Clay

Get the creative juices flowing with this pottery kit - which includes a generous amount of clay - 4kgs to be precise and an eight-piece tool kit to let your inner ceramicist go wild.

7. Flower press kit, $5, Kmart

Collect flowers and leaves in your garden and press them with this kit to create a gorgeous display of your favourite blooms that last forever.

8. Wak cares embroidery kit, $110, We are knitters

There are six designs included in this embroidery kit from We are knitters for you to customise your tees, pants and tote bags. Go on, add a vibrant fish or bird to your old denim jacket.

9. JennyDiyCrafts Punch Needle Kit, $28.73, Etsy

Etsy

Punch needling is currently all the rage. But if you've never punched before that's not a problem! These DIY sets are very beginner-friendly and even include extra yarn for your peace of mind to cover any mistakes.

10. Sparkle kits natural koala, $37.99, BHG Shop

Immerse yourself in this easy and glittery project made up of round sparkle spots. Your new piece of glimmering art will certainly add some much-needed glam to your living room.

11. Cricut maker 3 machine, $668, Harvey Norman

This one is a bit of a splurge, but for those serious about making personalised gifts, the Cricut Maker 3 covers all bases. You can create cards and invitations for any event, use the sticky vinyl to make stickers or labels, or even use the iron-on vinyl to print logos on t-shirts.

