If you’re the type of plant owner who falls into the second category, take a look at this list. For these plants, overwatering is rarely a problem.

Just remember

It’s important that all plants have good drainage, so ensure you have well-draining potting mixture and drainage holes in your pot.

1. Boston fern

One of the most low-maintenance ferns, the Boston fern is easy to grow. Just make sure the roots never dry out.

2. Baby's Tears

Popular in terrariums, this plant can’t get enough moisture. Keep the soil consistently and evenly damp.

3. Pitcher plant

This carnivorous plant usually grows in bogs, so you need to keep the roots wet. The only thing to keep in mind is that this plant needs either distilled water or rainwater to thrive.

4. Selaginella

Another popular terrarium plant, this pretty plant is often used as ground cover. However, it also works well in hanging baskets. Keep it happy with regular misting.

5. Cyperus

This swamp-dwelling plant is impossible to overwater. Keep them in water or mist daily.

