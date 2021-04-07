If rosy red flowers are your thing, add a flowering peach (Prunus persica) to your gardenscape. Chris L Jones

About the garden

Spread over four glorious hectares, Tulip Top Gardens is the creation of Pat and Bill Rhodin, which they commenced in 1994. Having lived in nearby Canberra for 20 years, where they created two award-winning gardens, the Rhodins were looking for a new challenge. And the valley farmland they purchased certainly was that!

Today, this beautifully created landscape features 1000 blossom trees, including crabapples, peaches, plums and weeping cherries fringed by massed beds of annuals, tulips and many other spring flowering bulbs. Arching shade trees frame the landscape and a watercourse meanders through the scene, complete with a waterfall constructed from local rock. There’s even a 70m high lookout, carved out of the property’s natural hills, providing sweeping views of the valley beyond.

Chris L Jones

Hidden delight

A 20-minute drive north of Canberra, the garden experiences a typical Southern Tablelands climate of cold winters followed by warm spring days, and so is ideally suited to the ‘bulb and blossom’ landscape style. Amazingly, the whole landscape is maintained by the Rhodin family themselves! When winter unfolds into spring each year, their extraordinary efforts feel totally worthwhile!

Do it in layers! The blossoms of Prunus ‘Elvins’ team up beautifully with ‘Peace Flame’ tulips and a border of pansies (see image above).

If your climate has mild winters, pop your tulip bulbs in the fridge prior to planting, for a fabulous display like this – Prunus ‘Elvins’ with tulip ‘Apropos’ (foreground).

Pyrus calleryana ‘Bradford’ is a gorgeous springflowering pear tree. Chris L Jones

For a striking bicoloured tulip variety, consider this ‘Dreamland’. Chris L Jones

Add colour

For a splash of vibrant spring yellow, forsythia is your shrub! It’s deciduous and very cold-tolerant. You can never have too many daffodils – this yellow-and-white stunner is ‘Avalon’.

Daffodil Chris L Jones

Garden ideas

Layer your plants to create stunning springtime scenes. Here, low groundhugging annuals step up to mid-level tulips and beyond that to blossom trees, like flowering cherries and plums.

You don’t need tons of outdoor space to achieve fabulous effects, just borrow pockets of ideas. A weeping cherry in a pot, surrounded by tulips, will create an exquisite spring vignette in miniature.

Contrast formal row plantings of bulbs with organically shaped beds edged by flowing curved lines.

Jump start spring in your garden by planting sweeps of early blooming bulbs, like jonquils – which start in August – round the base of deciduous trees. This way, the trees come to life long before their leaves sprout.

La Courtine Chris L Jones

Tulip Top Gardens features more than 50 tulip varieties in massed displays – the tulip above is ‘La Courtine’.

Among your tulips, how about planting a river of pansies? This effect is created between tulip ‘Curly Sue’ (foreground) and tulip ‘Sauternes’.

A river of pansies Chris L Jones

Visit the garden

What: Tulip Top Gardens

Where: 20 Old Federal Hwy, Sutton, NSW

When Open: 11 September to 10 October 2021, 9am - 5pm daily

Cost: $20 for a digital season pass, or $16 for an adult admission, Seniors $15, children under 16 free

Also Cafe; bulb and nursery sales

More info at tuliptopgardens.com.au