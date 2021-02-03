Phil Aynsley

Step 1 Remove existing wall with help of driver (if necessary). Clean out rubble, remove plants and major plant roots (if any). Ensure ground is well compacted.

Hammer in a peg at both ends of retaining wall, so stringline extends at least 2m beyond retaining wall.Run stringline between pegs to mark front of wall and height of base.

Phil Aynsley

Step 2 Spread out stones and select suitable sized blocks for each section. For base, choose large, square-shaped stones. Advise driver to lay blocks along wall, taking care to avoid stringline, or freeing where needed. Check course is roughly level and adjust if needed.

Step 3 Fill in gaps behind wall with small rocks.

Step 4 Adjust stringline to height of second course. With the help of a mini excavator, position second course, ensuring joints are staggered on face of wall with a slight backwards rake or slope.

Check to make sure course is roughly level. For a visual contrast, try positioning large feature stones vertically. Shape stones to fit, if necessary

Phil Aynsley

Step 5 Continue adding additional courses until wall reaches approximately 600mm high. If wall is on a slope, use large blocks in place of laying courses, ensuring they are roughly in line (horizontally) with rest of wall.

Phil Aynsley

Step 6 For stones that won’t sit flat, position offcuts or stone wedges behind or underneath blocks to chock and hold them in position.

Phil Aynsley

Step 7 To secure capping and prevent rocking, fix to top of wall with mortar. To do this, mix 4 parts sand with 1 part cement, then gradually add water until mixture becomes stiff. Using a large sponge, wet back of capping stones and stones.

Phil Aynsley

Step 8 For an eye-catching finish, fill up back of wall with a mixture of plants, backfilling holes with garden soil mix as you go. Mulch and water well.

