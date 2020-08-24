With a little love and time, Francesca and Nicholas otherwise known as Happy Home Bodies on Instagram turned this rickety old bus into the perfect home for their family. They now have 163 thousand people following along with their journey on Instagram.

The American couple now travels full-time around their home country with their three dogs, sharing fun snaps of the pups, renos, and all the places they visit to social media.

They spoke with Living Big in a Tiny House and revealed that the whole renovation cost them $60,000 in US dollars which roughly converts to $83,000 in Australia.



Much cheaper than a house, and they don't have to worry about their pets or their indoor plants if they go away for the weekend, because everything goes with them!

When it came time to design the space, it turned out the bus was large enough to fit a full-sized kitchen benchtop and a fireplace.

The bus has a 10-foot couch that pulls out into a bed for guests as the couple have their own bedroom/office at the back of the bus.

The bathroom is just as innovative as the living space with stonework tiling in the shower and a composting toilet.

