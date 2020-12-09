1. DIY foot scrub

The act of self-care has helped many cope with feelings of stress and anxiety this year and it seems that with more time working from home (read: footwear optional) many Australians were eager to restore their tired feet by searching for the best DIY foot scrubs.

One nourishing DIY foot scrub suggests mixing two tablespoons of brown sugar with a tablespoon of honey before adding a teaspoon each of lemon juice and olive oil.

Getty

Feet can often be an indicator of overall health and we hope that 2020 has taught us to make caring for our feet a regular part of our weekly routine.

2. DIY fire pit area

For much of the year, gathering together indoors has been off-limits. As many restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne’s CBD increased their capacity for outdoor dining, those who hunkered down at home sought to make their own outdoor spaces more comfortable with searches for DIY fire pits trending.

If you’re still keen to set up your own fire pit at home, check out Charlie Albone and Adam Dovile’s step-by-step guide to building a fire pit.

3. DIY scrunchie holders

While a distinctly 80s interior aesthetic was slowly but surely appearing in our homes in 2020, another 80s trend was making a rapid comeback: the scrunchie.

This year the popularity of scrunchies exploded to the point that people began seeking out storage solutions for their scrunchie collections! According to Google, DIY scrunchie holders were one of the most-searched projects in 2020.

4. DIY pottery kit

With everything from overseas travel to dining out grinding to a halt in 2020, many sought out new hobbies to stay occupied. Jigsaw puzzles flew off shelves and books enjoyed a surge in sales.

Searches for DIY pottery kits were also up this year, something that Rosa-Clare Willis, co-founder of Crockd, observed first hand. “As people feel more pressure to stay indoors, Crockd has become more important than ever,” she observed at the time.

Supplied

5. DIY toilet paper

No 2020 year-in-review would be complete without mentioning the toilet paper situation. For what seemed like months on end, supermarket shelves were void of humble loo roll.

This phenomenon was so widespread it was even reflected in searches for DIY projects, with some so desperate for toilet paper, they considered making their own at home! Yes, searches for DIY toilet paper were trending this year.

Luckily, all of the best toilet paper brands are now back on the shelves, which means you don’t have to worry about making your own at home any time soon.

So there you have it, five of the most searched DIY projects in 2020. We’re just a little surprised that the following DIY projects didn’t make the list: