This backyard was pretty bare with an under-utilised lawn, a few mature trees and plants, and a stone path to a garden shed. A fire pit was sitting on concrete pavers in the middle of the lawn.
Backyard fire pit
Instead of just plonking your fire pit on the grass and calling it done, why not create a landscaped area with the fire pit as the centrepiece? A curved designer bench provides plenty of seating.
Backyard bar
Bring the party to your fire pit with a garden shed conversion. Turn the window into a servery complete with pull-down bar. No window? Cut a hole in the wall and install a simple timber frame - it's easier than you think!
Create garden beds
Use landscaping steel to create straight and curved beds, it develops a decorative rust effect (without corroding or flaking) to give you that weathered effect. Plant a mix of succulents, compact shrubs and mounding native grasses to give your bed texture, movement and depth.
