Before: Bare and boring

This backyard was pretty bare with an under-utilised lawn, a few mature trees and plants, and a stone path to a garden shed. A fire pit was sitting on concrete pavers in the middle of the lawn.

After: A cosy outdoor nook for entertaining

Backyard fire pit

Instead of just plonking your fire pit on the grass and calling it done, why not create a landscaped area with the fire pit as the centrepiece? A curved designer bench provides plenty of seating.

Photography Sue Ferris

Backyard bar

Bring the party to your fire pit with a garden shed conversion. Turn the window into a servery complete with pull-down bar. No window? Cut a hole in the wall and install a simple timber frame - it's easier than you think!

Photography Sue Ferris

Create garden beds

Use landscaping steel to create straight and curved beds, it develops a decorative rust effect (without corroding or flaking) to give you that weathered effect. Plant a mix of succulents, compact shrubs and mounding native grasses to give your bed texture, movement and depth.

Photography Sue Ferris

