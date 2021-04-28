Of the real estate agents surveyed, 40 per cent of agents believe a nicely presented lawn can boost your home’s value by 20 per cent, while 23.3 per cent of agents surveyed believed it could bolster your homes value by 30 per cent. If the median property price was $550,610, for example – 20 per cent works out to be roughly $110,000.

“In these uncertain times, anything homeowners can do to get peace of mind by adding value to their home is a win, and first impressions count,” said Peter Diamantidis from Raine & Horne St Marys.

Getty

“It’s important to look for improvements you can make to your home that are cost effective and deliver a good return. Adding lawn is a no-brainer, it’s a quick and easy renovation that adds value and most importantly attracts more buyers.

The survey also revealed a lawn was the most popular surface for family buyers (first choice for 63 per cent), over decking (21 per cent), synthetic turf (7 per cent), paving (5 per cent) and concrete (3 per cent).

Getty

Rugby League personality and Fox Sports Presenter Nathan Hindmarsh and his wife, professional renovator and interior designer, Bonnie Hindmarsh of Three Birds Renovations, have recently built their dream home for their family of four boys and two dogs, where lawn is now a key feature.

“Having a nice lawn was important to us for many reasons – it looks gorgeous, it’s the perfect surface for our family and it helped add value to our home,” said Bonnie.

Getty

According to real estate agents, the main attraction of a lawn for buyers was the improved look and feel of the property (89 per cent), added lifestyle and relaxation appeal (45 per cent) and a safe playing area for the kids (42 per cent).

You might also like:

The lawn hacks you need to know about

The secret to growing the lawn of your dreams

Four things your lawn needs in autumn