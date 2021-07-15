Step 1

Undo bolts on wall and carefully remove old unit and discard. If bolts are rusted to clothesline, spray with an oil and waterdisplacing spray, such as WD-40, and tap with a hammer to loosen.

Step 2

Place bracket on wall so new unit is at a similar height to old one. Using drill on a hammer setting and fitted with 8mm masonry bit, mark holes for bolts on wall. Remove bracket and drill holes deep enough for bolts.

Step 3

Put bracket back on wall. Insert Ankascrew through bracket into hole and tighten using ratchet. Measure required distance for other wall bracket and repeat process to install. Use front bar of clothesline with spirit level on top to make sure the second bracket is level with the first.

Step 4

Assemble front bar, then the corner brackets, with nuts and bolts. Insert this assembly into the side arms and tighten all bolts.

Step 5

Make a figure-of-eight knot in line and thread through holes. Start from the innermost holes and go out. Tension by hand, then tie off line. Cut off excess with pliers.

Final look!

You may also like

How to care for cotton and linen bedding correctly

How to wash clothes by hand

What’s that little door on your front loader washing machine for?