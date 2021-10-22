Dreaming of a little luxury in your life? If you want a touch of elegance and sophistication in your bedroom, then this velvet bedhead is exactly what you need. Often spotted inside the pages of style magazines and upmarket stores velvet bedheads are the epitome of luxury but not difficult to make. With a jigsaw, a drill, a staple gun and of course Dee’s know-how, you can set the tone for your newly-styled bedroom with a gorgeous teal velvet headboard.

You might also like:

10 amazing headboards to buy now

How to make a Scandi-style bedside table

Adam and Melissa's bedroom makeover