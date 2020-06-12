Easy steps to make your rose bouquet
Gather your supplies
- Your favourite roses or other blooms (in this bouquet, we used a yellow rose called "Mother and Daughter" and pink roses called "Mother and Child" and "Avignon"
- Stems of foliage
- Vase or jug
- Floral food
You'll also need
- Secateurs
- String or twine
- Scissors
For you to note
To help your arrangement last longer, recut the stems and also change the water every 2-3 days.
Here's how
Step 1
Lay out the flowers and foilage on a table. A vase of roses is gorgeous in its own right, but foliage makes it look more natural – it complements your bouquet. In this arrangement, we've used variegated lucky bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana), umbrella fern (Sticherus flabellatus), silver dollar gum (Eucalyptus cinerea) and ink berry or pokeberry (Phytolacca americana).
Step 2
Cut stems of blooms and foliage at an angle so they absorb more water and don't sit flat on the bottom of the vase.
Step 3
Gently remove leaves from blooms and foliage stems that will sit in water.
Step 4
Select the bloom that will be central to your arrangement.
Step 5
Add other blooms and foliage around central bloom, adjusting heights and twisting and tweaking the arrangement into a tight, compact bunch, where every bloom is in sight.
Step 6
Tie stems with a piece of string or twine.
Step 7
Step 8
Fill vase with water to about two-thirds, then add floral food.
Step 9
Place your arrangement in a vase.
