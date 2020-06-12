Easy steps to make your rose bouquet

Gather your supplies

Your favourite roses or other blooms (in this bouquet, we used a yellow rose called "Mother and Daughter" and pink roses called "Mother and Child" and "Avignon"

Stems of foliage

Vase or jug

Floral food

You'll also need

Secateurs

String or twine

Scissors

For you to note

To help your arrangement last longer, recut the stems and also change the water every 2-3 days.

Here's how

Step 1

Lay out the flowers and foilage on a table. A vase of roses is gorgeous in its own right, but foliage makes it look more natural – it complements your bouquet. In this arrangement, we've used variegated lucky bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana), umbrella fern (Sticherus flabellatus), silver dollar gum (Eucalyptus cinerea) and ink berry or pokeberry (Phytolacca americana).

Step 2

Cut stems of blooms and foliage at an angle so they absorb more water and don't sit flat on the bottom of the vase.

Step 3

Gently remove leaves from blooms and foliage stems that will sit in water.

Step 4

Select the bloom that will be central to your arrangement.

Step 5

Add other blooms and foliage around central bloom, adjusting heights and twisting and tweaking the arrangement into a tight, compact bunch, where every bloom is in sight.

Step 6

Tie stems with a piece of string or twine.

Step 7

Fill vase with water to about two-thirds, then add floral food.

Step 9

Place your arrangement in a vase.

