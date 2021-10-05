Lemon myrtle is a well-known bush tucker plant and a popular garden choice due to its fragrant lemon-scented foliage. The plant is frequently used as a hedge, privacy screen, or feature tree in many Aussie gardens and courtyards.

The tangy leaves from a lemon myrtle tree are a common ingredient in sweet desserts and savoury chicken and fish dishes. Whereas the essential oil distilled is a household cleaning staple thanks to its antibacterial properties. Its fluffy white flowers attract butterflies and make lemon myrtle the perfect ornamental shade tree or large shrub for any roomy garden.

How to grow

Aspect

Lemon myrtle trees grow best in full sun to part shade.

Climate

The Australian native grows as a tree in subtropical climates and a shrub in cooler ones. Opt for frost-free temperate zones.

Soil

Lemon myrtle trees require moist and well-drained soil enriched with plenty of organic matter. Its ideal to enrich the soil before planting with plenty of organic compost and manure to encourage better growth.

Water

New shrubs or trees need to be watered regularly when young and to keep the soil moist. Once established, although fairly drought tolerant, the plant will benefit from a deep watering in hot, dry weather.