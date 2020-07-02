The showy blooms of hibiscus take centre stage from late spring and continue to flower right through autumn. Each blossom lasts about 24 hours, with new ones flowering the next day. They may look delicate, but they’re tough! With warm weather and regular attention, they will add a ray of sunshine to your garden.



Climate

Evergreen varieties of hibiscus will grow in tropical to warm-temperate climates, provided the area is free of frost. Deciduous forms, such as Hibiscus syriacus, will also grow in cool-temperate and frosty climates. Hibiscuses can be planted at any time of year, but it’s best to plant deciduous forms during autumn, so they have time to establish their roots before winter sets in.

Aspect

These gems are sun lovers, so plant in full sun and protect from strong winds.

Soil

Hibiscuses grow best in well-drained, slightly acidic (pH 6-6.5) soil. The one exception is H. syriacus, which is tolerant of alkaline soils. Before planting, ensure you improve the soil with well-rotted compost or manure. These plants also grow well in pots. Plant them up with an acidic potting mix such as Brunnings Azalea And Camellia Potting Mix or Osmocote Professional Rose, Gardenia, Azalea & Camellia Mix.