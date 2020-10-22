Clean the leaves

Clean the leaves of large houseplants by wiping them with a moist cloth or damp cotton. Support the leaves with one hand to avoid bruising or cracking them. Do not use oils or polishes to make houseplant leaves shine; they can block pores, which can interfere with a plant's ability to breathe.

Remove dust

Remove dust from African violets and other fuzzy-leafed plants with a soft-bristle paintbrush. Or use a soft toothbrush, pipe cleaner, or discarded fuzzy leaf. Stroke from the base of the leaf to the tip to dislodge dust and other debris.

Getty

Rinse

One simple way to clean small houseplants (especially those with fuzzy leaves) is to support them and their soil with your fingers, turn them upside down and swish their leaves in tepid water. Let the houseplants plants drip-dry out of the sun.

Trim and remove dead blossoms