Clean the leaves
Clean the leaves of large houseplants by wiping them with a moist cloth or damp cotton. Support the leaves with one hand to avoid bruising or cracking them. Do not use oils or polishes to make houseplant leaves shine; they can block pores, which can interfere with a plant's ability to breathe.
Remove dust
Remove dust from African violets and other fuzzy-leafed plants with a soft-bristle paintbrush. Or use a soft toothbrush, pipe cleaner, or discarded fuzzy leaf. Stroke from the base of the leaf to the tip to dislodge dust and other debris.
Rinse
One simple way to clean small houseplants (especially those with fuzzy leaves) is to support them and their soil with your fingers, turn them upside down and swish their leaves in tepid water. Let the houseplants plants drip-dry out of the sun.
Trim and remove dead blossoms
Remove withered blossoms to keep your houseplants healthy and encourage further blooming.
Remove all dead or yellowing leaves regularly from your houseplants. Pick up all fallen leaves on the soil. For ferns, reach under the green fronds and cut the brown leaf stalks at the soil line. Shorten or remove any leafless, string-like stems, too.
This article originally appeared on Better Homes and Gardens.