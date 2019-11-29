Curves

Rounded furniture with a minimalist feel has been appearing in stores for a while now, but next year you can expect to find furniture, mirrors, art and more that focus on rounded shapes and curves as their dominant feature.

Prints

Scandinavian interiors, minimalist style and neutral colour palettes were once the design selection du jour, but 2020 is a time when maximalism makes a comeback. Think bright colours, bold prints and personality-packed homes.

Green

Pink – in every shade you can imagine – has had a good run for the past couple of years. However, 2020 heralds a time of change and green will be taking centre stage. Think indoor plants, sage green colour palettes and pastel green.

Details

For the past five years interiors have been clean cut, streamlined and simple. Beautiful details were more likely to be metallic tapware and wall art than tactile furnishings. In 2020, try something different, such as touchable details. Think tassels, weaving, crochet and embroidery – but sparingly.

Retro vibes

Throughout 2019, there have been hints of the 70s and 80s appearing in both fashion and homewares. From corduroy and earthy colour palettes to cut-glass detailing and tactile furnishing, these are the trends that will claim their time in the limelight next year.

* Holding image via Dulux, styling by Bree Leech, photography by Lisa Cohen