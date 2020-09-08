Over 200,000 flowers adorn the windows and levels of the flagship store, which took more than 4,000 hours and 15 florists to create, led by George Low of Seed Flora. This year marks Low’s 32nd as the department store’s official flower show designer.

Aaron Faraguna, retail director of David Jones said, “The David Jones Spring Flower Show is a time-honoured tradition that we are proud to once again bring to life for customers, both instore at the Elizabeth Street Flagship and now virtually via davidjones.com. The evolution of the Spring Flower Show demonstrates our ongoing commitment our customers across all of our touch points, and we look forward to sharing this celebration of spring for the 35th year.”

The flower show coincides with the launch of a permanent rooftop apiary at the Elizabeth Street store, with five beehives and approximately 400,000 bees.

The virtual tours of the Spring Flower Show are available now at davidjones.com. Customers in store can book a complimentary guided tour led by horticultural experts.

