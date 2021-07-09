Up the luxe factor with a window display. Build bespoke boxes with shelves to fit inside the frame, then go all out with greenery. Sue Ferris

Transform a bare window into a green wall with custom shelving. Split into three parts for ease of installation, it turns an expanse of glass into a stylish showpiece without blocking the light. Click here for your step-by-step guide.

With a bit of elbow grease and patience, you can transform your bathroom using a budget renovator's favourite products – paint. Click here for your step-by-step guide.

How to make a towel rail unit

Love the plants? Go for a combo of maidenhair fern, devil's ivy and succulents, with bird of paradise cuttings for extra wow. Sue Ferris

Need more storage room in your bathroom? Get the look of a day spa with shelves above the bath and a dowel towel bar. Click here for the step-by-step guide.

Instant vanity upgrade

Give your vanity a facelift by swapping out your old water-damaged doors with replacements made out of plywood.

Cut the doors to the same size as the existing, then stain them – here, to match other timber installations – and leave to dry.

Give the stained doors a few coats of clear varnish to seal. Drill holes for the hinges using a Forstner bit. Screw new hinge blocks onto the cabinet, then click doors in place. Add new handles to finish the job.

Get the look

Decorate your bathroom with shades of blue and white to introduce a coastal theme.

