How to build window shelves
Transform a bare window into a green wall with custom shelving. Split into three parts for ease of installation, it turns an expanse of glass into a stylish showpiece without blocking the light. Click here for your step-by-step guide.
How to paint tiles
With a bit of elbow grease and patience, you can transform your bathroom using a budget renovator's favourite products – paint. Click here for your step-by-step guide.
How to make a towel rail unit
Need more storage room in your bathroom? Get the look of a day spa with shelves above the bath and a dowel towel bar. Click here for the step-by-step guide.
Instant vanity upgrade
Give your vanity a facelift by swapping out your old water-damaged doors with replacements made out of plywood.
Cut the doors to the same size as the existing, then stain them – here, to match other timber installations – and leave to dry.
Give the stained doors a few coats of clear varnish to seal. Drill holes for the hinges using a Forstner bit. Screw new hinge blocks onto the cabinet, then click doors in place. Add new handles to finish the job.
Get the look
Decorate your bathroom with shades of blue and white to introduce a coastal theme.
You might also like:
Reader reno: It only cost $126 for this mum to give her bathroom a complete makeover
Reader reno: A luxe bathroom facelift on a budget