1. Make congee

“Yeow family tradition is to turn the leftover ham or turkey into congee. Simply stir fry some ginger, garlic and spring onions in olive oil until golden, add the sliced ham or turkey, a dash of Shaoxin rice wine and light soy into a large saucepan with 1 – 2 cups of long grain rice and 5 times the amount of water.”

“Simmer covered until it’s the texture of thick soup. Add water if you prefer a runnier texture, serve with more freshly shredded ginger, fresh coriander, fried shallots, few drops sesame oil, white pepper and light soy to taste.”

2. Make pineapple fried rice

“Another option for leftover ham or turkey is pineapple fried rice. Stir fry the ham or turkey with olive oil, lots of spring onions and a bit of garlic. Add some diced red capsicum, and any other bits of veg you’d like to get rid of, dried chilly flakes and diced pineapple, fresh or tinned, then a 250g pouch of SunRice microwave brown rice. Season with light soy then top with fresh coriander and a fried egg – the breakfast of champions!”

3. Make mini puds

“With the leftover Christmas cake or pudding, I make my sister-in-law, Danielle’s, little specialty. Break into bite sized chunks, then blitz in a food processor with a touch of brandy to hold the crumbs together. Roll into slightly smaller than golfball sized balls, pop a bit of melted white chocolate on top and crown with ¼ of a raspberry lolly. And there you have, mini puds!”

4. Make granita

“Any leftover fruit from the fruit platter, I turn into granita. Mix 1 cup hot water with ¾ cup caster sugar until dissolved, then combine with 2 tablespoons lemon juice, 3 – 4 cups diced fruit in a blender and puree. Pour into a baking dish and pop in freezer, giving it a scrape with a fork when the sides of the pan are frozen. Store in an airtight container in freezer for up to a few days.”

5. Make a dressing

“With any leftover nuts, blend a couple handfuls with ripe tomatoes, olive oil, basil, garlic, season with salt and pepper and serve over grilled fish or chicken with a fresh salad. So simple but incredibly flavourful.”

