It’s no surprise indoor plants have become a permanent fixture in so many homes; they’re an affordable way to lift the look of any room in your house .

Even Aldi is getting behind the trend, with its upcoming special buys range including a huge range of plant and gardening bargains.

The line-up includes seeds and plants and will be in stores across Australia on Wednesday, March 17. With prices starting at just $1.29, it’s never been easier to add a touch of greenery to your home.

Whether you’re looking to develop your green thumb by getting your hands dirty, or are after the perfect plant to fit into your décor, there’s a plant for every home in this line-up.

Here are our top picks.