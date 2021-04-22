Instagram / @kissingwhiskeyvintage

Instagram / @squareroomsmag

“Collecting is often what you remember, which is why this is big now because baby boomers are buying back what they grew up with. Boomers are decorating with these pieces in their homes.”

But not all CorningWare pieces are the same, and the rarer the floral pattern, the higher the value.

The Cornflower range, featuring a soft blue floral design, is the most common pattern and worth a lot of money. But less common patterns, like Wildflower (made from 1977 to 1984) and Floral Bouquet (made from 1971 to 1975) can fetch large sums on eBay.

CorningWare’s popularity has waned in recent years, but it’s making a comeback.

According to Dean Six, complete sets of CorningWare in mint condition are highly collectable.

Got your hands on a casserole or two? It’s worth getting a valuation from an antiques expert, or you could try your luck on eBay. Good luck!

You might also like:

Your old Cabbage Patch Kid dolls could be worth thousands of dollars

Your old Care Bears could be worth over $10k

Your Harry Potter books could be worth thousands of dollars