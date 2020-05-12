1. A pair of Annabel Trends “Heat Feet Microwavable Slippers” at Homing Instincts will set you back $39.95.

Heat Feet, $39.95, Homing Instincts.

These slippers feature a removable silicon bead pack that you heat in the microwave for one minute, thirty seconds. Simply slide it back into your slippers and pop them on for toasty-warm feet. One size fits all, available in grey, taupe and pink.

2. A pair of Warmies “Marshmallow Boots” not only look as soft as they sound, you can put the entire boot in the microwave.

Marshmallow boots, $34,99, I Want Of Those

A “gentle lavender aroma” is released when they are warmed. Available in pink, grey ($34.99) and cream ($40.99).

3. Over at Kogan, you can pick up a pair of “Heat Feet” microwavable slippers for $50 and are available in pink and taupe.

The good news? You can leave them on for your next Zoom meeting. Happy days.

